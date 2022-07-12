GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A mother and son are safe after they were swept miles away from the coast in Gloucester while paddleboarding.

The two were out in the water on Tuesday when another family member on the shore lost sight of them off the shore of Coffin Beach.

“(Both) quickly realized that it was a little more than they bargained for and ended up getting separated,” said Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro.

He said the husband, who was on shore, quickly dialed 911 after they disappeared from view. The mother was found three miles off shore, while the son was about a mile-and-a-half off.

Officials said the wind was a major factor and that the tide was going out at the same time; both working against the paddleboarders.

A deputy harbormaster and an intern were able to quickly sail out and pick the two up within ten minutes of being alerted.

Rescuers called the incident a good reminder that anyone planning go on the water should always let someone know about their plans ahead of time.

