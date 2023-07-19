BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a baby left on a sidewalk in Dorchester last week is now speaking out, describing heartstopping moments when police say someone stole a truck with her child inside.

The incident happened on Friday near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Westville Street.

Police said the thief in this case was riding a bike in the area around 3 p.m. He then got off the bike, according to police, and jumped into the truck.

Surveillance video obtained by 7NEWS showed the thief drove roughly one block before getting out of the truck and leaving the baby in a car seat on the curb near Leroy Street.

Another person quickly arrived to pick up the baby.

About an hour later, police said officers located the stolen truck on Columbia Road.

Though no one was hurt, the baby’s mother told 7NEWS her daughter is just 22 days old.

The mother said she and her family were standing steps from the truck when it was taken and said the situation was terrifying as she was unable to get to her child.

Boston police have released photos of the person they say stole the truck, describing him as a heavy-set, light-skinned Hispanic male with long hair and a beard. Police said the man was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray pants.

As of Wednesday, police said no arrests had been made in the case.

Back with her daughter, the mother of the child who was taken said she is hopeful the thief will be brought to justice.

