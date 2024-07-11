BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of two people who were shot in Dorchester Wednesday night spoke out Thursday morning, describing her reaction to the shooting and promising justice for her children.

“You will be caught and you will be dealt with,” she said when asked if she has a message for the person behind the shooting.

The shooting happened on Greenwood Street shortly before 10 p.m. According to Boston police, five people were shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not identify the people who were shot but said they included an 11-year-old child, a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old woman.

Police said a nearby vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

At least two dozen uniformed police officers were on scene as of around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, the scene was clear.

Speaking with 7NEWS, the mother of two of the victims said her 11-year-old and 21-year-old children were shot. She said the other victims were her children’s friends.

The woman said people were gathered in the area for a small birthday gathering celebrating her triplet children’s 21st birthday.

“I heard firecrackers and I thought ‘Who’s got firecrackers?’” she said.

When she stepped toward her door, she said, she saw her 11-year-old daughter enter the house while holding her leg.

“She was hit,” the girl’s mother said.

“Whoever did this and whoever you’re looking for, you got the wrong person,” the mother said. “And, trust me, you’re going to be dealt with.”

In addition to police, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu headed to the scene Wednesday to voice her outrage.

“It’s awful to be here tonight on what should be a warm and nice summer night that families were enjoying,” she said.

“[W]e want to make sure that every street in every community, every part of our city should be enjoyable and unfortunately tonight we saw that we have a lot more work to do,” Wu said.

No arrests had been made and the investigation into this shooting was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

