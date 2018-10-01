Mother sues school after son doesn’t make soccer team

ST. LOUIS (WHDH) — The mother of a Missouri teen is suing her son’s school after he failed to make the soccer team.

A Ladue Watkins High School junior did not make the varsity cut and was deemed ineligible to play junior varsity because he was not a freshman or sophomore, as stated in school rules.

The mother argues that her son, who has played on the junior varsity team before, is good enough to play again.

The coach sent the family an email that says their son was on the bubble when it came to picking varsity team members but he had holes in his technical ability and decision-making.

The family appealed the coach’s ruling to the superintendent who decided the family’s complaint was unsubstantiated.

The mother’s suit claims her son is the victim of age and gender discrimination because she says the rules are different for the girls’ soccer team.

During testimony, the coach said that the seven juniors cut from the team did not measure up to the other students on the junior varsity team.

The coach also allegedly added that they said nice things to the student who got cut to build up his self-esteem.

“We always focus on the positives, encourage our kids to keep working and be a part of getting better though out their high school career,” Ladue High School Activities Director Nick Gianino said.

The judge is expected to decide Monday if the student will be placed on the junior varsity team.