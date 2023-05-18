SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother in Somerville is thanking a police officer after the officer saved her baby’s life Thursday morning.

Officer Thomas Lambert was nearby when he heard there was a child in danger. Hours after the rescue, both Lambert and the child’s mother spoke to 7NEWS.

“I couldn’t see him but I appreciate all the help that everybody gave because then, he wouldn’t be here right now,” the mother, Jenifer Renderos, said.

Lambert was on Pearl Street in Somerville working a detail when he said he heard over the radio that a baby was not breathing. The emergency, Lambert said, was happening directly next to the house where he was working.

“I saw the officer running to the house and we didn’t know what was going on,” said witness Rodney Ferreiro of Lambert’s initial emergency response. “Then, he came out with the baby in his arms.”

Lambert said he quickly put his life-saving skills to use.

“They handed me the baby,” he said. “And I just did the heimlich and he started crying, which is always a good sign.”

Renderos rushed home from work after she heard what was happening.

“His grandma told me his eyes were white and he was vomiting and stuff. He wasn’t conscious,” Renderos said.

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

As the family recovers, Renderos said she is thankful Lambert was in the right place at the right time to save her child ahead of his first birthday.

