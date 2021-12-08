TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A woman walking with her 6-year-old son died after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was flown by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center where she died of her injuries Tuesday, police said. Her son was uninjured.

They were walking along Route 196 when the mother was struck from behind. The motorist suffered minor injuries.

The victims’ names were not immediately released. Any witnesses were urged to contact the Topsham Police Department.

