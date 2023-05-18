FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg man already serving time for assaulting the family of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in a suitcase is being charged in connection with the child’s murder.

Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, the boyfriend of Jeremiah Oliver’s mother, was ordered held without bail after appearing in Worcester Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Sierra is already serving 6 to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault and child endangerment charges back in 2017.

The arraignment comes as authorities continue to investigate the death of the 5-year-old Jeremiah, who was discovered to be missing in 2013 before the his body was found in a suitcase on the side of I-190 in Sterling the following year.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined Jeremiah’s death to be a homicide, listing the cause of death as “homicidal violence of undetermined etiology.”

Prosecutors said Sierra assaulted Jeremiah Oliver’s mother, Elsa Oliver, and two of his young siblings between March and December in 2013, alleging that he used a belt to assault the children.

The 5 year old’s mother is also set to face charges in connection with Jeremiah’s death.

Sierra is scheduled to be back in court on May 25.

