FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The boyfriend of Jeremiah Oliver’s mother is set to be arraigned on a murder charge in connection with his death.

The 5-year-old’s body was found in a suitcase on the side of the highway in Sterling in 2014 after he was reported missing. His mother is also set to face charges in connection with this death.

Alberto Sierra is already serving 6 to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault and child endangerment charges in Worcester Superior Court.

Prosecutors said he assaulted Jeremiah Oliver’s mother, Elsa Oliver, and two of his young siblings between March and December in 2013. Prosecutors said Sierra used a belt to assault the children.

Jeremiah’s siblings reported him missing from his Kimball Street home in 2013.

