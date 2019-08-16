(WHDH) — Some parents get a little sad when the summer ends and their kids go back to school but one group of Florida moms is celebrating.

The four mothers popped open some wine and filled up their glasses before having a photo shoot to cheers to the first day of school.

A chalkboard sign was added to the shoot that read, “First day of school 2019 #ByeFelicia.”

The women have 18 children between them.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)