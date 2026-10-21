BOSTON (WHDH) - A motion filed by Lindsay Clancy’s defense team for an Evidentiary Hearing to discuss the lone holdout juror that led the judge to declare a mistrial was denied Wednesday.

The motion was filed by Clancy’s Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington. He requested a new hearing to look at evidence to examine allegations made against the holdout juror, including whether the juror lied on the jury questionnaire about prior involvement with the criminal justice system.

The court ruled that the allegations coming to light after the mistrial was declared is “not relevant” to whether there was a manifest necessity for a mistrial. According to court documents, “The existence of manifest necessity is assessed ‘based on what was known at the time of [the judge’s] decision.'”

Clancy admitted to killing her three young children at her Duxbury home in January 2023. Her defense argued she was overmedicated and suffered from postpartum psychosis at the time, and should not be held criminally responsible for her actions.

Prosecutors argued the murders were premeditated.

The judge declared a mistrial in the case when the 12 jurors could not come to a unanimous decision after seven days of deliberations. It is not yet clear if the case will be retried.

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