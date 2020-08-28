Motocyclist dies following crash involving tractor-trailer in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Raynham on Friday, officials said.

A 54-year-old man traveling on Route 44 eastbound appeared to have struck a tractor-trailer while merging onto Route 24 southbound, according to Raynham fire officials.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries.

No additional information has been released.

