LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people needed medical attention after a crash involving a car and police cruiser in Lowell Wednesday night.

Lowell Police told 7NEWS the accident happened around 6:20 p.m., when multiple officers were responding to reports of a person with a gun in the area of 500 Pawtucket Boulevard.

One of the officers responding was traveling in a marked cruiser, which police say ended up involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Mammoth Road and Riverside Street.

The officer, along with two people in the other vehicle, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

The crash is currently under investigation, with the department’s accident reconstruction unit working at the intersection throughout Wednesday evening.

