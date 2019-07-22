Motor vehicle agency questioned over NH crash that killed 7 bikers

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are examining the troubles at the state motor vehicle department exposed by a New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

The Legislature’s Committee on Transportation opened an oversight hearing Monday on what it calls “the management, notice and record-keeping issues” at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The hearing was prompted by a June 21 crash that killed and injured members of a motorcycle club. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about an earlier drunken driving arrest of the 23-year-old.

Massachusetts officials later revealed the registry had not been acting on out-of-state notifications about serious driving violations.

The registry’s top official, Erin Devaney, resigned and an ongoing review has led to 1,600 drivers having their licenses suspended.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)