Motorbike operator seriously injured in crash involving garbage truck in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorbike operator sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a garbage truck in Beverly Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the scene on Route 1A southbound found the motorbike operator seriously injured, according to a state police spokesperson.

The Beverly police chief said there was “some police action” prior to the crash but offered no additional details.

The motorbike sustained significant damage and part of the garbage truck’s windshield was shattered.

Officials shut down part of Route 1A as crews cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

