Motorcycle, car go up in flames after crashing in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured Friday afternoon when a motorcycle and car crashed in Norton and then burst into flames, police said.

Officers and firefighters responding to Mansfield Avenue in front of Cumberland Farms for a motor vehicle crash about 2:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had struck a Honda Civic as it turned out of the parking lot, according to the Norton Police Department.

The motorcycle caught fire immediately and the Honda went up in flames shortly after the crash, police said.

The two occupants in the Honda were able to exit the vehicle without injury. The motorcycle operator, a 57-year-old man from Swansea, was thrown over the hood of the car upon impact and was dragged away from the fire by witnesses.

The motorcyclist was taken Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His name was not made public.

No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.

