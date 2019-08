BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a motorcycle fire that cause heavy damage to a garage in Barnstable Monday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a motorcycle on fire in a garage at 4 p.m. found the interior and exterior of a two-bay garage on fire.

No one was hurt in the blaze. There was some smoke damage to the room above the garage.

The cause is still being investigated.