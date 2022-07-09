NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcycle crashed into the back of a car in Norton after police pursued the speeding motorcycle Saturday.

At 12:00 p.m. Saturday, a Norton Police officer patrolling on Freeman Street observed two motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed.

The officer began to turn around in an attempt to stop the motorcycles, but the motorcycles accelerated on Freeman Street toward West Main Street. The officer did not actively pursue the motorcycles, but followed at a safe distance, losing sight of them.

One of the motorcyclists, Jack Mespelli, crashed into the back of a car that was exiting the parking lot at Speedway on West Main Street.

The other motorcycle fled the scene.

The Norton Fire Department transported Mespelli, 21, to Rhode Island Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening leg injuries.

The operator of the car was not injured.

Mespelli is being charged with speeding, failure to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The other motorcyclist, Blaise German, 21, turned himself in at the Norton Police station later that day and is being charged for failure to stop for police and speeding.

