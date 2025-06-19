PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash on a Plymouth highway Thursday afternoon, police said.

At around 1:45 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on the ramp from Route 44 East to Route 3 North, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The woman on the motorcycle was seriously injured, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

