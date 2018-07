ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on Route 3 in Rockland that killed a driver.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Route 3 near Exit 14 just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say the driver was dead when they arrived on scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

