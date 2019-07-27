Motorcycle operator killed in Standish crash

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a motorcycle crash that left one person dead.

The Cumberland County sheriff’s office says the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night when a motorcycle crashed into a cluster of trees on the side of the road in Standish. The operator, who was wearing a helmet, was found dead near the motorcycle.

No further details were released.

