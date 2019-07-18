Motorcycle operator seriously injured in crash involving garbage truck in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcycle operator sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a garbage truck in Beverly Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the scene on Route 1A southbound around 6:30 a.m. found the motorcycle operator seriously injured, according to a state police spokesperson.

A police pursuit was in action and then quickly called off. Shortly after the pursuit termination, the motorcyclist crossed lanes into oncoming traffic and crashed into the garbage truck head-on at a stoplight.

Surveillance video shows the pursuit shortly before the motorcycle crashed into the garbage truck on Dodge St.

According to police, a 27-year-old man ran a red light on Cabbot St. then began passing other cars at a high rate of speed raising officers concerns for public safety.

The motorcycle sustained significant damage and part of the garbage truck’s windshield was shattered.

The motorcycle operator was rushed to the hospital

Officials shut down part of Route 1A as crews cleared the scene.

Witnesses say there pretty dramatic moments at the scene.

Pat Judd witnessed the crash and said, “he was like, right at the red light so I don’t think he was moving and the guy had to have gone airborne, I mean, the windows are up so high and there was all kinds of debris in front of the truck.”

No other injuries have been reported.

Police are not releasing the name of the 27-year-old.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)