KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a crash with a pickup truck in Kingston on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Main Street around 6 p.m. found a 38-year-old Plymouth man unresponsive at the scene, according to police. He was pronounced dead soon after.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by state troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

If you saw the crash, have video that depicts the vehicles just prior to the crash, or other information that may

he helpful to investigators, please contact Kingston PD Detective Zachary Francis at 781-585-0523 x6649.

