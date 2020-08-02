Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Dudley crash

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after police say he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday night in Dudley.

Crews responding to a crash at the intersection of Tomahawk Drive and Charlton Road just before midnight found the man who was on a Kawasaki motorcycle when the accident occurred, according to police.

The victim was taken to by Webster Ambulance to Umass Hospital in Worcester, police said.

An investigation determined that the man was traveling east on Charlton Road when he lost control and crashed along the eastbound side of the road.

He may have been accompanied by other motorcyclists at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dudley Police at 508-943-441.

