Motorcycle shop among businesses destroyed by raging blaze in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least six businesses, including a motorcycle shop, were destroyed by raging blaze that started in a vehicle and quickly spread through a building in West Bridgewater on Friday as firefighters labored through frigid conditions.

The blaze broke out at a building on South Main Street that houses Spitshine Motorcycle Repair & Detail Shop, and the roof collapsed within minutes, according to West Bridgewater Fire Chief Kenneth May.

“Within 10 or 15 minutes, the roof was collapsed,” May told reporters.

Scott Adam Greenberg, the owner of the shop, looked on in shock as his lifelong dream went up in flames.

“My whole life is in that building,” Greenberg said. “This is kind of sad.”

The building also housed storage units and the newly-renovated Wings of Gold motorcycle club.

“This is my life…I built this building from the ground up,” Greenberg added.

Temperatures in the teens caused many issues as crews scrambled to knock down the three-alarm fire.

“We had some water supply and hydrant issues,” May added. “It was frozen.”

Crews were able to salvage 28 pricey motorcycles from Greenberg’s business but four others were destroyed.

The Wings of Gold’s remodeled clubhouse was also ruined in the fire.

“We worked so hard, everybody in the club worked so hard to make it their own place,” club president Mike Benoit said.

May said the fire started in a van that was parked nearby and it spread to the building. There were no reported injuries.

Despite the devastating blow, Greenberg said he is looking forward to rebuilding his business.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

