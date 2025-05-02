YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck on Cape Cod Thursday, police said.

At around 4 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Station Avenue and Wood Road in Yarmouth for reports of a motorcycle crash, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Emergency crews found 28-year-old motorcyclist Keean Laakso, of South Yarmouth, with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a pickup truck and striking a granite mailbox post, police said. Laakso was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the truck stayed at the intersection as officers investigated the crash. No charges have been filed as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445.

