SAN ANTONIO (WHDH) — A motorcyclist was caught on camera attempting a dangerous stunt on a San Antonio highway Sunday.

The video captured the motorcyclist pulling a stunt known as the Superman, where the biker lays flat on their stomach while raising their legs in the air.

Police say they are looking to see if any reports were made about the incident.

