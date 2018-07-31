WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A passing motorcyclist is being credited with rescuing an elderly woman who was suffering from serious burns after a multi-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at her Weston home.

The passerby spotted flames shooting out of the home on North Avenue just before 7 a.m. and he alerted the fire department, officials said.

The Good Samaritan, whose name has not been made public, found a woman in her 80s on the porch with second-and third-degree burns on her body, according to Weston Fire Chief David Soar.

Emergency responders carried the woman off the porch and brought her into the driveway. She was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire started on the first floor of the home and spread quickly to the attic, in part due to a large collection of debris, Soar said.

Multiple departments responded to the scene to help knock down the fire. No injuries were reported.

The large response caused traffic backups on Route 117. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

