TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in Tewksbury on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Brook Street and Janet Avenue around 9 p.m. found a man unconscious on the ground in next to a motorcycle in the woods off the roadway, according to police.

The man, a 56-year-old Dracut resident, was taken to a nearby hospital by medical helicopter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

