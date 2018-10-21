Motorcyclist dead after losing control, striking tree in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One man is dead after losing control of a motor vehicle and striking a tree in Norton early on Sunday morning.

Police responding to the area of 96 Maple St. about 1:15 a.m. say a preliminary investigation revealed that the operator, whose name has not been released, lost control of a motor vehicle before striking a tree.

The operator was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)