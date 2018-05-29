Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning at the hospital after she collided with a car in Worcester, police said.

Authorities responding around 10:30 a.m. to the intersection of Plantation Street and the I-290 westbound on-ramp found a 31-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.

Several motorists stopped to render aid to the woman before EMS crews arrived, according to officials. She was then taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was traveling south on Plantation Street when she crashed into the side of a sedan that was turning onto the highway, police said.

The victim’s name is being withheld until all proper notifications have been made to family members.

The crash is under investigation.

