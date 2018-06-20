Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist who collided with an SUV in Chelmsford Tuesday night has died, officials said.

Officers responding around 7:20 p.m. to a report of a collision at the intersection of Acton Road and High Street found a motorcycle on the ground and in pieces.

Gerald Barnes, 21, of Lowell, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Police said the posted speed limit in the area is 25 mph.

No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.

