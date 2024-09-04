NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died Wednesday after crashing into a median cable barrier on I-95 in Newbury, state police said.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on the southbound side of I-95 near Exit 83.

State police said troopers responded and administered CPR until firefighters arrived.

Emergency crews brought the injured motorcyclist to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where he was pronounced dead.

State police said crews closed two lanes of traffic in the area for several hours while the investigation continued. Normal traffic resumed near 10 a.m.

The crash remained under investigation.

