BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Medford man died following a motorcycle crash on the Mass. Pike in Boston Tuesday.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway occurred just east of the Allston-Brighton exit at 12:30 p.m. found a 2002 Kawasaki crashed into the left side wall of the highway. The operator, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved and additional information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

