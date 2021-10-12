THORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a highway sign on Interstate 93 southbound in Thornton, New Hampshire on Monday evening.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near mile marker 88.8 just before 6:30 p.m. determined that Roy Voisine, 54, of Chester, Maine, was riding on a 1993 Honda motorcycle when he lost control, went off the right side of the roadway, and hit a highway sign, according to state police.

Voisine was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing but police say speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash after a witness reported seeing the motorcycle being operated erratically and traveling faster than the posted speed limit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Bruno at 603-223-3796 or michael.bruno@dos.nh.gov.

