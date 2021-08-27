MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died after getting pinned under a tractor-trailer in Medford on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 16 around 8 a.m. learned that a 23-year-old Chelsea man driving a 2007 Yamaha YZF R1 motorcycle was traveling in the breakdown lane and passing traffic in the travel lanes, according to state police.

At the same time, a tractor-trailer was making a legal right turn from the right lane into the parking lot of the Meadow Glen Mall, state police said.

The motorcycle was unable to stop in the breakdown lane and struck the cab of the tractor-trailer on the passenger side, state police said.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was transported by Medford EMS to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Route 16 was partially closed for about three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

