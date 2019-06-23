Motorcyclist dies after head-on Belchertown crash

BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man died Saturday evening after his motorcycle collided with a car in Belchertown.

A preliminary investigation suggests the motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was driving southbound on Mill Valley Road when he lost control while passing several cars at a high rate of speed and slammed into an oncoming vehicle, according to Belchertown police.

The man, who was from Belchertown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the motor vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)