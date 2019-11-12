WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died after striking two parked cars in Whitman on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 360 High St. around 9:35 p.m. found a 29-year-old Whitman man suffering from serious injuries after he crashed a 2012 Yamaha FZ1 into two parked cars, the Whitman police and fire departments announced in a joint press release.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

