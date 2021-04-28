WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Interstate 93 northbound in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash just north of Exit 38 around 1:10 a.m. found a motorcyclist had died following a crash involving a minivan, according to state police.

Authorities temporarily shut down part of the highway as they launched an investigation.

No additional information has been released.

