BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man died after getting ejected from his motorcycle on a Massachusetts Turnpike off-ramp in Boston early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to the exit 18 off-ramp from Interstate 90 eastbound around 3:20 a.m. learned that the 26-year-old motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, struck the right side curb and was ejected, state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The off-ramp was closed for about two hours.

