Motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck on turnpike

MILTON, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a box truck on the Spaulding Turnpike, New Hampshire State Police said.

Police said the truck was traveling north at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday when it collided with the motorcycle, which also was traveling north. The crash happened at Exit 18 in Milton.

The motorcyclist, Glenn Brewer, 71, of East Wakefield, New Hampshire, died at the scene, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

