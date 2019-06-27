CASCO, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a motorcyclist has died in a collision with a pickup truck.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office says 52-year-old Robert Hollingshead, of Poland, Maine, was traveling north on Route 11 on his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon. The driver of a pickup truck approaching an intersection had stopped at a stop sign, but then proceeded into the intersection and collided with Hollingshead, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 80-year-old Everett Davis, of Gray, Maine, was taken to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries. A passenger in the truck wasn’t hurt.

Police are investigating the crash.

