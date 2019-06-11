Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV driver

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV driver.

Claremont police said Monday that 64-year-old Wayne Newell suffered serious injuries in the crash on Sunday and later died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Police said the SUV driver tried to make a left turn into a driveway when the collision happened. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

