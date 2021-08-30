HARRISON, Maine (AP) — A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle, authorities in Maine said.

Investigators said Christopher McCue, 38, of Naples, was traveling south on a road at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, crossed into the opposite lane and struck the front end of a northbound sport utility vehicle at the Harrison-Naples town line.

Police said McCue was wearing a helmet. He died at the scene as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the SUV and two small children who were passengers were evaluated for possible injuries.

The Cumberland County sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

