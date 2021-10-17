UNITY, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist died of serious injuries from a crash in the town of Unity, New Hampshire State Police said.

The crash happened Saturday shortly before 5 p.m., police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the operator failed to negotiate a curve in the road. It’s believed that speed was a contributing factor, police said.

The motorcyclist’s name hasn’t been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox