UNITY, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist died of serious injuries from a crash in the town of Unity, New Hampshire State Police said.

The crash happened Saturday shortly before 5 p.m., police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the operator failed to negotiate a curve in the road. It’s believed that speed was a contributing factor, police said.

The motorcyclist’s name hasn’t been released.

