Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital after colliding with SUV

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — A motorcyclist was flown to a Boston hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after colliding with an SUV in Windham, New Hampshire, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding around 2:30 p.m. to Range Road near Squire Armour Road found a motorcyclist on top of the SUV’s windshield.

The motorcyclist, identified as a man in his early 60s, was semi-conscious and wearing a helmet, according to officials. He was said to be complaining of abdominal pain and back pain, with a loss of feeling in the lower extremities.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken via medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center. His condition is not known.

The road remains closed and motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

The crash is under investigation.

