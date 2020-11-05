HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was flown to a Boston hospital following a crash in Hollis, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to reported crash just before 4:30 p.m. learned that an Audi Q3 was traveling northbound on Depot Road when it collided with a motorcycle while attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Merrill Lane, according to Hillis police.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old Nashua man, was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious injuries before being flown to a Boston hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The driver of the Audi, a 68-year-old Hollis woman, was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police say speed an impairment were not contributors in the crash, which remains under investigaiton.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Officer Nichols Collishaw at 603-465-7637.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)