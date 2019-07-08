Motorcyclist flown to hospital after colliding with car in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after colliding with a car in Easton on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the area of 76 Highland St. around 2:50 p.m. found 35-year-old Patrick Rooslet on the ground a short distance off the road, according to the Easton Police Department.

Rooslet, a native of Norton, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle.

Rooslet was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The driver of a Hyundai Sedan involved in the crash, 37-year-old Kara Yifru, was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

A preliminary investigation indicates Yifru was traveling east on Highland Street when she allegedly turned into a driveway, cutting in front of Rooslet.

Yifru and a child in her car were not injured.

Rooslet was also cited for operating a motorcycle with a suspended license.

An investigation is ongoing.

