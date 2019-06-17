Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious crash in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Monday night after a serious crash in Lynn, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Eastern Avenue around 7:15 p.m. found a car that had collided with a motorcycle, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a local hospital. There was no word on their condition.

Police say the motorist involved in the crash remained at the scene.

A crash reconstruction team was notified.

An investigation is ongoing.

