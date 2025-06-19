ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday after a crash with another vehicle in Attleboro, officials said.

At around 9:51 a.m., emergency crews responded to I-95 South, near the Rhode Island border, for a crash involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle, according to the Attleboro Fire Department.

First responders took the motorcyclist to a nearby trauma center with life-threatening injuries, fire officials said. Their condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

The left and middle lanes of I-95 South remain closed while investigators are on scene.

