FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man has been arraigned in connection with a motorcycle crash that injured two pedestrians in Falmouth earlier this month, Falmouth police announced on Monday.

Police said emergency crews responded to the scene on Main Street around 8:45 p.m. on Monday of last week after receiving a call saying a motorcycle had hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk. Police said emergency crews soon found a husband and wife, both in their 60s, injured in the roadway and transported the couple to area hospitals.

The motorcycle operator, according to police, initially pushed his motorcycle off the roadway “and appeared to be waiting for emergency personnel to arrive.” Before police arrived on scene, though, investigators said the man allegedly fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Police searched for the operator on the night of the crash but were not able to find him.

A matter of days later, Falmouth police said they identified the operator as David Eldredge Jr. and sought a warrant for his arrest.

Police said Eldredge turned himself in on Friday to face charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Eldredge was arraigned in Falmouth District Court and bail was set at $5,000, according to police.

